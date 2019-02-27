Barbara Flynn Currie to receive female legislator honor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Retired Illinois state Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie will be the first recipient of a new award to honor female legislators.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that Currie will be presented the Woman Legislator of the Year award March 5 at an event hosted by the Illinois House Democratic and Senate Women's Caucus and the Coalition of Women Legislators. The event will be at the Illinois Governor's Mansion.

Currie, a Chicago Democrat, was majority leader of the Illinois House for 20 years. She was elected in 1979 and retired last year. State Rep. Rita Mayfield of Waukegan said at a Tuesday news conference announcing the award that Currie was the "champion" of adequately funding public education and creating fair and balanced state budgets.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

