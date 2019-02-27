'Pursonality' auction to raise money for American Heart Association

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- February is Heart Health month and the American Heart Association has one last big event planned to raise money and awareness.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Benton City Council approved a resolution Tuesday morning in favor of building a new Franklin County Courthouse.
CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will face former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot in a runoff to become Chicago’s next mayor. The race will guarantee the nation’s third-largest city will be led the next four years by an African-American woman.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Lawmakers pass a resolution creating a task force to study a possible highway between Carbondale and the Metro East.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- More than 100 grape growers and wine producers from across the state are in southern Illinois this week for the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance Conference.
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- In his first trip to Metropolis, Governor J.B. Pritzker surveyed flooding and promised to help local officials.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo officials are battling flood issues as the Ohio River is several feet above flood stage and will continue to rise until the weekend.
BENTON, Ill. -- On Tuesday, City Council members unanimously approved an agenda item allowing the police department to spend $40,000-thousand to fund a five-year body camera program.
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- A mystery man whose photo went viral for buying $540 worth of Girl Scouts cookies so the girls could get out of the cold has since been arrested in a federal drug bust.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- If you've started your spring cleaning and have some gently used backpacks laying around, we have a use for them.
