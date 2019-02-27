'Pursonality' auction to raise money for American Heart Associat - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

'Pursonality' auction to raise money for American Heart Association

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- February is Heart Health month and the American Heart Association has one last big event planned to raise money and awareness.
 
It's called the Southern Illinois Pursonality Event. Legends out at Walker's Bluff in Carterville is hosting the fundraiser Thursday, Feb. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.

In addition to designer purses stuffed with various local items, the evening also includes heart healthy appetizers and a signature drink. News 3 This Morning co-anchor Kevin Hunsperger will join a handful of others to serve as guest bartenders for the event.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased here. Everyone who attends is encouraged to wear red.

