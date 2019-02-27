Kentucky park trees affected by Emerald Ash Borer being cut

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Crews will cut hundreds of dead ash trees at Kentucky's Lake Cumberland State Resort Park to prevent them from falling and posing a safety hazard.

The state Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says the trees were affected by the Emerald Ash Borer, which first arrived in the U.S. in 2002 and in Kentucky in 2009.

The agency says workers will be cutting trees near roadways, buildings and other public areas through the year.

The cabinet said the Emerald Ash Borer has been found in about 89 Kentucky counties. The insect lives under the bark of ash trees and eventually leads to the tree's death.

