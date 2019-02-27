R. Kelly insiders may have helped R&B star with sexual abuse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

R. Kelly insiders may have helped R&B star with sexual abuse

By MICHAEL TARM
AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - R. Kelly's confidants may have helped the R&B star target underage girls for sexual abuse.

That's according to an attorney for two of Kelly's accusers. Chicago prosecutors say the people who helped Kelly included a manager who gave his phone number to a 16-year-old girl and urged her to contact him.

It's not clear if the manager or anyone else in Kelly's inner circle might face charges. Some states require that adults report any suspicions of child abuse. Attorney Michael Avenatti says that more than 10 Kelly insiders could face criminal liability and that prosecutors are looking at possible charges.

Kelly was charged last week with sexually abusing four females, three of whom were minors. If convicted, he could be sent to prison for decades.

