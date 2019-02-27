Illinois officials gear up for southern Illinois flooding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois officials gear up for southern Illinois flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Officials staffing the state Emergency Operations Center in Springfield will be monitoring flooding in southern Illinois and will prepare to deploy assistance should local officials request it.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau (tayt-na-DOH') met on Tuesday with local authorities in Massac and Alexander counties. Officials are bracing for rising Mississippi and Ohio river waters this weekend.

State officials offer tips for safety and preparedness at Ready.Illinois.gov .

A crew from the Illinois Department of Corrections' Shawnee Correctional Center is placing sandbags to hold back water in Alexander County. Sandbags have been deployed to Massac County and pumps to both areas.

The American Red Cross is also working in the area to assist residents and supporting volunteers.

