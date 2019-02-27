County reveals new courthouse design

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Benton City Council approved a resolution Tuesday morning in favor of building a new Franklin County Courthouse.
CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will face former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot in a runoff to become Chicago’s next mayor. The race will guarantee the nation’s third-largest city will be led the next four years by an African-American woman.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Lawmakers pass a resolution creating a task force to study a possible highway between Carbondale and the Metro East.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- More than 100 grape growers and wine producers from across the state are in southern Illinois this week for the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance Conference.
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- In his first trip to Metropolis, Governor J.B. Pritzker surveyed flooding and promised to help local officials.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo officials are battling flood issues as the Ohio River is several feet above flood stage and will continue to rise until the weekend.
BENTON, Ill. -- On Tuesday, City Council members unanimously approved an agenda item allowing the police department to spend $40,000-thousand to fund a five-year body camera program.
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- A mystery man whose photo went viral for buying $540 worth of Girl Scouts cookies so the girls could get out of the cold has since been arrested in a federal drug bust.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- If you've started your spring cleaning and have some gently used backpacks laying around, we have a use for them.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- Over the course of the past two weeks the McCracken County Sheriff's Office has conducted joint investigations with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and DEA of Paducah that resulted in 21 different people being charged with various drug and gun offenses.
