County reveals new courthouse design

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Benton City Council approved a resolution Tuesday morning in favor of building a new Franklin County Courthouse.

Residents had the chance to voice their concerns about the move during a public meeting Tuesday night.

A Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy who works at the courthouse says he regularly picks up shingles from the roof of the courthouse on the lawn.

Inside the courthouse, crumbling walls, cracked ceilings, one small elevator and a leaking roof are a few of the many issues at the courthouse.

"Anyone that's been in that courthouse knows it's past time to be replaced," Franklin County resident, Dave Sanders said.

County officials are trying to fix the problems with a new courthouse, but it comes with the price tag of $15-20 million.

"Right now, if there was any sort of natural disaster or fire at the current court house, I think we would have causalities because there is no good way to get out of the courthouse," Franklin County Sheriff, Dave Bartoni said.

Franklin County Board Chairman Randall Crocker says it would cost more money to renovate the building than to build a new one.

"Our goal is to keep the cost as minimal as we can but you have to realize this is an expensive project," Crocker said.

Tuesday night was the first of six public meetings concerning the courthouse.

County officials and residents were able to talk about the referendum on the April ballot, asking to impose a one-percent sales tax.

"I think we need a new courthouse and I think the sales tax is the least intrusive way for Franklin County residents, but I think them saying here it is and how you want to pay for it sticks my craw," Sanders said.

Sanders is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and agrees the county needs a new courthouse, but says the county didn't offer enough choices for the residents.

"Let the public have some input," Sanders said. "We got no input on this besides how do you want to pay for it."

Sheriff Bartoni says this new courthouse would increase safety measures.

"When we bring prisoners in the courtroom to go to their court appearances, they walk right past the line of people waiting to go through the metal detectors," Bartoni said.

Franklin County residents will have a choice on April's ballot to create a one-percent sales tax to pay for a new courthouse.

This means that for every $100 consumers spend on goods in Franklin County, $1 goes to the county.

The next meeting is on Thursday, Feb. 28 at Christopher Civic Center at 6 p.m.

Here is the list for the rest of the meetings:

Tuesday, March 5 at Event Center at VF Mall – West Frankfort – 6:00 PM

Tuesday, March 12 at Community Center – Coello – 6:00 PM

Thursday, March 14 at Fire Station – Zeigler – 6:00 PM