SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Lawmakers pass a resolution creating a task force to study a possible highway between Carbondale and the Metro East.

Politicians have been discussing the idea for years and State Sen. Paul Schimpf, (R) Waterloo, supports the study and said he's glad research is being done.

"I support the concept What I am looking for the task force to do is gather information about how much it would cost whether there is any land that's been purchased already ," Schimpf said.

Schimpf believes this project will also help Southern Illinois University Carbondale boost enrollment and will help the state take full advantage of the Kaskaskia Port District.

"This is something that I think is absolutely is necessary for economic development in Southwestern Illinois," he adds.

The resolution says the Southwest Illinois Connector Task Force will study the cost, feasibility, and environmental impact of a four-lane highway.

On Friday, the task force will hold a meeting to establish membership and leadership for the task force. That meeting is set to happen at 10:00 a.m. at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta.