Bill changing Kentucky's open records law advances

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican-dominated legislature is considering changing the state's open records law to exempt information from companies that receive tax breaks and limit requests to people or entities based in Kentucky.

A legislative committee approved House Bill 387 on Tuesday by a vote of 11-5, with three lawmakers voting "pass." It would exempt companies that receive state tax breaks from disclosing their shareholders and other financial information. Bill sponsor Rep. Jason Petrie said it would limit open records requests to people and entities based in Kentucky.

Kentucky Economic Development Secretary Terry Gill said the bill was crucial to helping Kentucky compete with other states to attract businesses. But an attorney for the Kentucky Press Association called it a "secrecy bill," saying it would keep vital information from the public.

