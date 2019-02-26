Governor J.B. Pritzker surveys Cairo flooding

CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo officials are battling flood issues as the Ohio River is several feet above flood stage and will continue to rise until the weekend. Governor J.B. Pritzker stopped in Metropolis and Cairo Tuesday to see how people are dealing with flooding and how the state can help.

Workers have been putting up flood walls along the Ohio River in Cairo to keep flooding out of the city. The only major road impacted by the flood is the Ohio River bridge, which is closed as a precaution, causing a headache for drivers heading to Kentucky.

Kelvon Sykes runs KBG Global Logistics, a trucking business out of St. Louis, and was on his way to Clinton, Kentucky to pick up a shipment when he hit the road block, “It’s very much a surprise and it’s really an inconvenience because I think I have to go out about 100 or so miles out just to get where I need to be."

He wasn’t the only driver impacted by the closure of the Ohio River Bridge, but others took the rising flood waters as an opportunity to go fishing. Some of the fishermen said near the bridge is a good spot when the water’s high enough. Flood waters hovered near 56 feet Tuesday, several feet above flood stage, but local officials say it’s manageable.

“We’re fine right now,” Cairo mayor Tyrone Coleman said. “And I’m just praying that we continue to be that way.”

Coleman said local crews are working overtime to keep the Ohio River at bay, “I’m just thankful to the (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers. You couldn’t ask for a better partnership. IEMA, FEMA, they all just have been fantastic.”

Pritzker toured Alexander County Tuesday, getting a first-hand look at the shape of Cairo’s levee. He also activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center to monitor the flooding.

Coleman said the city needs to replace a few pumps in its levee system to keep it running smoothly, “Even with proper maintenance, everything has a life expectancy, and they’ve gone beyond the life expectancy."

State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, (R) Metropolis, said he’ll do what he can to find money for Cairo’s levee, “The important question is where is that money going to come from? What items in the budget can we draw from to get that money together to make the needed improvements?”

Officials say the town should be fine as long as the forecast doesn’t get worse. The National Weather Service expects the Ohio River to rise another 6" or so to 56.5 feet in Cairo before it starts to drop Saturday morning.