Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance Conference comes to southern Illinois

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- More than 100 grape growers and wine producers from across the state are in southern Illinois this week for the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance Conference. It's taking place right here in southern Illinois at Walker's Bluff.

Ryan Phelps, C.O.O. of Walker's Bluff, says, "We offered to host the conference here this year and they gracefully accepted."

Lisa Ellis, Executive Director of the alliance says, "Our conference has typically taken place in Springfield, we always do it in February because that's a good time, it's not a super busy time and they can all stand to be away from the wineries."

Ellis says the new location provided a good change of pace, "We have pockets of concentration of our wineries and obviously southern Illinois is highly populated with our members and with our growers, it's a little warmer down here."

Susan Danenberger, a conference attendee, says, "It's a nice connection because in the past we've had them at hotels because they have to fit 150 of us."

The conference provides two days of education and gives members a chance to network.

Danenberger says, "I think it's really good for us and I think it makes us really appreciate our industry even more. We bring our wine for each other to taste and so going around tasting each others wines and then hearing feedback from each other that's my favorite part."

The are more than 140 wine producers in the state of Illinois. It's no surprise they have a big impact on the economy.

Ellis explains, "A recent economic impact study shows that we have an over $7 billion total economic impact to the state as a result of the tourist visits and the winery production and the grape growing."

The Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance plans to conduct their own more detailed economic impact study this year.