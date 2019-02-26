Benton police officers will soon have body cameras

BENTON, Ill. -- On Tuesday, City Council members unanimously approved an agenda item allowing the police department to spend $40,000 to fund a five-year body camera program.

Police Chief Kyle Melvin said the money will be enough for each officer at the station to have their own camera, including himself, "I think what these body cameras will do is show how difficult an officers job is, and the split second decisions they have to make based off their experience and training."

Commissioner Donald Storey explained he worked with Melvin on getting the program after feedback from the community, "We've had some complaints about people saying they did that, they did this. This way it's going to stop the he said, she said."

Melvin said complaints are rare, but the technology will hold officers accountable and show full accounts of incidents, "We live in a society where we expect to be recorded anyway with cell phones and things of that nature, so to be able to have our own (device) that captures the entire incident, not maybe just a portion that somebody got off a cell phone, I think it's great for us."

Among the locals at the meeting, one did bring up a concern. She was worried about the privacy of minors being violated. Melvin addressed her concerns by saying that the department will follow all state laws which are strict, create it's own policies, and can use the program's redaction system.

"If you read through that law, it specifically states when you can and cannot turn off that body camera," Melvin replied. "We can go in with their system and blur out faces, remove audio, things of that nature, to protect people’s privacy rights as well."

The program also includes two camera model upgrades and video storage.

Melvin expects the cameras to arrive in about 10-12 weeks. At that time, the company will train officers and the Franklin County State's Attorney, who will also have access to the footage.