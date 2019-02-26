Benton police officers will soon have body cameras

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- In his first trip to Metropolis, Governor J.B. Pritzker surveyed flooding and promised to help local officials.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo officials are battling flood issues as the Ohio River is several feet above flood stage and will continue to rise until the weekend.
BENTON, Ill. -- On Tuesday, City Council members unanimously approved an agenda item allowing the police department to spend $40,000-thousand to fund a five-year body camera program.
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- A mystery man whose photo went viral for buying $540 worth of Girl Scouts cookies so the girls could get out of the cold has since been arrested in a federal drug bust.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- If you've started your spring cleaning and have some gently used backpacks laying around, we have a use for them.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- Over the course of the past two weeks the McCracken County Sheriff's Office has conducted joint investigations with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and DEA of Paducah that resulted in 21 different people being charged with various drug and gun offenses.
WSIL -- Illinois Governor Pritzker will be in southern Illinois tomorrow to survey severe flooding in the area.
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- As the state enters election season, Perry County Clerk Josh Gross tells News 3 the biggest discussion is election security.
WSIL -- Illinois lawmakers are pushing a plan to pump millions of dollars into the state's mental health care system following budget cuts and impacts from the the budget impasse.
MCCRACKEN, COUNTY, Ky. -- Flooding along the Ohio river has caused many problems for locals in McCracken County.
