Governor Pritzker tours flooding in Metropolis

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- In his first trip to Metropolis since being sworn in, Governor J.B. Pritzker surveyed flooding and promised to help local officials.

"There is a whole bunch of area that's been flooded that's going to be a continuing problem over time, and so we are going to have to work together to make sure we mitigate any flooding that occurs going forward," said Gov. Pritzker.

Pritzker said when state officials heard the Ohio River was rising, they jumped into action.

"We've tried to be proactive. We've moved equipment, we've moved sandbags and sandbagging materials as fast as we could when we knew the river was rising," said Pritzker.

Senator Dale Fowler also toured flooded parts of the city and said state resources will be there to help as much as possible.

"There is going to be resources that are going to be needed as the days go on, and we are going to be working towards those resources for cleanup, disinfectants, whatever it may be moving forward," said Sen. Fowler.

Although the Governor's trip to Metropolis was short, he said he won't forget what he saw. He'll be in touch with IEMA and Massac County Emergency Management to make sure victims of this flood are protected.

"We are going to continue to back up local officials to provide whatever it is that's necessary to make sure people are protected," said Pritzker.

Governor Pritzker assured residents in Massac County, his administration will do its best to take care of the people in southern Illinois, "We are going to be back wherever anything happens to this community that we can be helpful with. That's what the state of Illinois is here to do, back you up and to stand up for you."