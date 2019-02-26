2 aldermen want to recall St. Louis mayor over merger plan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 aldermen want to recall St. Louis mayor over merger plan

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two St. Louis city aldermen say they will launch a petition drive to recall Mayor Lyda Krewson to protest her support of a plan to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County .

Aldermen Brandon Bosley and John Collins-Muhammad said at City Hall on Tuesday that merger would reduce African-American political influence and representation, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported .

Under the city charter, more than 39,000 registered voters citywide - 20 percent of the number registered in the last mayoral election in 2017 - would have to sign a recall petition.

Krewson said in a statement that the existing fragmented government is not working and hampering growth.

"Combining St. Louis City and County will result in more regional decision making and a stronger, more efficient, more attractive and more competitive region," she said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.