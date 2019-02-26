2 aldermen want to recall St. Louis mayor over merger plan

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two St. Louis city aldermen say they will launch a petition drive to recall Mayor Lyda Krewson to protest her support of a plan to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County .

Aldermen Brandon Bosley and John Collins-Muhammad said at City Hall on Tuesday that merger would reduce African-American political influence and representation, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported .

Under the city charter, more than 39,000 registered voters citywide - 20 percent of the number registered in the last mayoral election in 2017 - would have to sign a recall petition.

Krewson said in a statement that the existing fragmented government is not working and hampering growth.

"Combining St. Louis City and County will result in more regional decision making and a stronger, more efficient, more attractive and more competitive region," she said.

