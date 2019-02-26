House OKs bill to ban abortions based on gender, disability

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill that would block women from obtaining abortions based on the gender, race or disability of the fetus.

The measure cleared the Republican-led chamber on a 67-25 vote on Tuesday after a long, emotional debate. The bill now goes to the GOP-dominated Senate.

Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty said her bill recognizes that "all human life has intrinsic value."

Speaking against the bill, Rep. Maria Sorolis said it's presumptuous for lawmakers to "decide the burdens another family must bear" when it's discovered that a pregnancy will result in the delivery of a profoundly disabled baby.

The bill is one of several being considered this year to restrict abortion in Kentucky.

The legislation is House Bill 5.

