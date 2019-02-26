First woman named Illinois state schools superintendent - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

First woman named Illinois state schools superintendent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A 30-year Illinois public schools veteran has been named Illinois state schools superintendent.

Carmen Ayala (eye-YAH'-lah) was introduced Tuesday after the State Board of Education approved her hiring at its meeting in Springfield.

She is the first woman and first person of color to serve in the post in its 48-year history. Gov. J.B. Pritzker endorsed the choice.

Ayala had been superintendent of the Berwyn North School District. She previously served as assistant superintendent in Plainfield and as director in Algonquin schools. In the Aurora East School District, she was a teacher, director of bilingual services and assistant superintendent.

Ayala says working Pritzker that "we can break down barriers to opportunity and ensure that students of all races, backgrounds, income levels and ZIP codes receive a strong education in Illinois."

