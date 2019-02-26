United Methodist delegates defeat bid to ease LGBT bans

By DAVID CRARY and JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The United Methodist Church faces a likely surge in defections and acts of defiance now that delegates have rejected a move to ease the church's ban on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT clergy.

The delegates from the U.S. and abroad are meeting in St. Louis to set policy for America's second-largest Protestant denomination, with 12.6 million members worldwide, including nearly 7 million in the United States.

The vote was taken Tuesday. Delegates are now taking up a competing measure that would tighten enforcement of the LGBT bans and encourage Methodists who opposed those policies to leave the church.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.