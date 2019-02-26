Suspect in multiple slayings pleads not guilty to charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect in multiple slayings pleads not guilty to charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Arizona man who authorities say has been linked by DNA to the slayings of four women at truck stops in Ohio and Illinois during the 1990s has pleaded not guilty to charges in one of the Ohio slayings.

Forty-nine-year-old Samuel Legg III, a former long-haul trucker, was arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County on aggravated murder charges in the death of 43-year-old Sharon Kedzierski. Her body was found at a truck stop outside Youngstown in 1992.

A message seeking comment was left with Legg's attorney. Legg is being held in Ohio's Medina County, where he faces rape charges for the 1997 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

Little else is known publicly about the other slayings. Authorities have said three occurred in Ohio and the fourth was in Illinois.

