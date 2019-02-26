Liberty school district investigates racist Snapchat

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - The Liberty School District is investigating a Snapchat in which a white male Liberty North student talking to a black female classmate uses a racial slur and mentions lynching.

Liberty district spokesman Dallas Ackerman said the exchange happened during the weekend.

The girl shared the video on her social media. Ackerman says the district became aware of the posting when it began appearing on social media.

The Kansas City Star reports a copy of the video received more than 5,000 views on Twitter.

Liberty North Principal Martin Jacobs said in an email to parents that the district denounces the use of racially offensive language at the high school and across the district.

He says the situation would be handled with the families involved following discipline under board policy.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

