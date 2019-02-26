National Guard 'looking into' rep's criticism of Evers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

National Guard 'looking into' rep's criticism of Evers

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin National Guard and Gov. Tony Evers' office are looking into whether an Illinois congressman who belongs to the Guard should face discipline for criticizing Evers' decision to withdraw troops from the U.S. southern border.

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger is a Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot. He ripped Evers on Twitter on Monday for ordering Wisconsin troops to pull out of Arizona, where they have been assisting the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol since June.

Evers is commander in chief of the Wisconsin National Guard. Asked if Kinzinger might be disciplined for criticizing his commanding officer, Guard spokesman Capt. Joe Travato said the Guard and Evers' office are looking into the matter.

Kinzinger's spokeswoman, Maura Gillespie, didn't immediately respond to an email.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.