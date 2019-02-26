Flight returns to airport after reports of smoke in cockpit

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) - A Chicago-bound passenger jet has had to return to a Connecticut airport after smoke was reported in the cockpit.

Authorities say the American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday shortly after takeoff.

There were 138 people on board but it was not clear if there were any injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.