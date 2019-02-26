Home care worker charged with murder in Homewood man's death

MARKHAM, Ill. (AP) - Murder charges have been filed against a home health-care worker in the death of a man found fatally stabbed after a suburban Chicago house fire.

Frederick Walker is accused of stabbing to death 78-year-old James Kerrigan last week in his Homewood home. Walker is charged with first-degree murder and due in Markham bond court Tuesday.

Kerrigan's body was found after the Homewood Fire Department put out a Feb. 20 fire at the home. He was pronounced dead the next day. An autopsy determined he died of multiple sharp-force injuries.

The 23-year-old Walker from Justice was working as an in-home caregiver for Kerrigan, who had recently undergone surgery.

Walker has no listed home phone number in Justice to pursue comment on his behalf.

