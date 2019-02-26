2 donkeys mauled to death near farm where 8 llamas killed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 donkeys mauled to death near farm where 8 llamas killed

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials in Kentucky say two donkeys have been mauled to death on a farm in Louisville about five miles from where eight llamas were killed.

Louisville Metro Animal Services told news outlets that they don't know if the attacks are related.

The donkeys were found dead in a field Sunday, less than a week after the llamas were found dead with bite marks behind their ears and by their flanks.

Louisville Metro Animal Services said last week that the llamas' wounds appeared "canine in nature." Spokeswoman Teeya Barnes said the donkeys suffered wounds that suggest a possible attack by a wild animal.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources spokesman Kevin Kelly said a wildlife biologist examined the animals, but wasn't able to determine what killed them.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.