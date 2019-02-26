Authorities seek tips months after teen's remains found - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities seek tips months after teen's remains found

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Nearly a year after a Kansas City woman's remains were found by mushroom hunters north of Harrisonville, authorities are asking for the public's help to solve the case.

The remains of 18-year-old Vernece Brown were found in April. She was last seen leaving her Kansas City home with an unknown male on Feb. 14, 2018.

The Kansas City Star report s Cass County investigators are looking for anyone who may have been in contact with Brown before she died.

The cause of death has not been released but the case is being investigated as a homicide.

