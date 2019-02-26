Man involved in Independence officer's shooting sentenced

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A 30-year-old man accused of crimes that led to the critical wounding an Independence police officer has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Joseph Wyatt was sentenced Monday for his role in the March 2017 shooting of Officer Thomas Wagstaff. The officer had to take medical retirement because of his injuries.

The Kansas City Star reports Wyatt was convicted in December of several charges including robbery and kidnapping.

Court documents showed Wagstaff was shot after Wyatt and another man beat and robbed an 82-year-old Independence man in his home.

When officers arrived while the robbery was in progress, the robbers drove the victim's vehicle through a garage door.

Wagstaff was shot in the ensuing gunfire. Officials said previously he may have been hit by friendly fire.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

