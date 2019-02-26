Kansas City rename boulevard for Martin Luther King - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City has shed its reputation as one of the largest cities in the U.S. without a public memorial to Martin Luther King Jr.

The city on Monday installed the first signs on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

After an often contentious debate, the City Council voted last month to rename a 10-mile stretch of The Paseo after the civil rights leader.

The Kansas City Star reports the change came after a push by religious leaders along The Paseo and the SCLC, an organization King helped found. The delay was caused by some council members who didn't believe residents and businesses along The Paseo had been properly consulted about the name change.

The city will replace the remaining signs on The Paseo during the next few months.

