Springfield police shoot, kill suspect at apartment building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield police say an officer shot and killed an armed man during a confrontation at an apartment complex.

Police Lt. Chad Mcintyre says officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the apartment Monday night.

Mcintyre says the officer was confronted by an armed suspect and shot him. The officer was not injured.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Mcintyre declined to say how many shots the officer fired.

Further details have not been released.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

