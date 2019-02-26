Millikin University's president plans to retire in 2020 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Millikin University's president plans to retire in 2020

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - Millikin University will conduct a national search for a new president after President Patrick White announced plans to retire next year.

White said Monday he plans to step down from his post at the Decatur university effective June 30, 2020. He said he was making the announcement to allow the Board of Trustees and the university enough time to conduct a nationwide search and prepare for the transition in leadership.

White became Millikin's 15th president in October 2013, three months after he joined the university as interim president.

Randell Blackburn is chairman of the Millikin Board of Trustees. He says there have been "significant contributions to enhancing Millikin University's campus" and learning experiences under White's leadership.

