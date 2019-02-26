Carbondale HS, SIU students team up for back pack drive - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale HS, SIU students team up for back pack drive

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- If you've started your spring cleaning and have some gently used backpacks laying around, we have a use for them.
 
Circle K at SIU along with the Carbondale High School Key Club are collecting backpacks to give to students in need.  You can drop off bags Morris Library, Carbondale High School, The Neighborhood Co-op and the Carbondale Farmers Market until Thursday, March 7.

