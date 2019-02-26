21 charged in joint drug investigations

MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- Over the course of the past two weeks the McCracken County Sheriff's Office has conducted joint investigations with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and DEA of Paducah that resulted in 21 different people being charged with various drug and gun offenses.

The arrests happened between February 13-22. The seized methamphetamine in these cases has an estimated street value of more than $135,000.

Below is the list of arrests from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office:

Arrested: Jodi Gainey 35, of Paducah KY

Warrant for failure to appear

Warrant for bail jumping 2nd degree

Warrant for bail jumping 1st degree

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

No operator's license

Giving officer false identifying information

Arrested: Kenny Cooper 55, of Paducah KY

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

No registration plates

File of transferee of vehicle to apply for new title

Failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense

Arrested: Monty Turner 56, of Paducah, KY

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Giving officer false identifying information

Warrant for contempt of court

Warrant for parole violation

Cited: Beatrice Ford 27, of Paducah KY

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Cited: John Tucker 33, of Paducah KY

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Cited: James Mullins 45, of Paducah KY

Charges

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Arrested: Lex Thornton 52 of Paducah KY

Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or =2 grams methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of controlled substance, 3rd degree – (drug unspecified)

Possession of marijuana

Resisting arrested

Menacing

Arrested: Meghan Romaine 30, of Paducah KY

Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or =2 grams methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of controlled substance, 3rd degree – (drug unspecified)

Arrested: Douglas Jones 49 of Paducah, KY

Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or =2 grams methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces 1st offense methamphetamine precursor, 1st offense

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of handgun by convicted felon

Operating on suspended or revoked operator's license

Carrying a concealed weapon

Arrested: Sue Ann Tramble 42 of Paducah

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Arrested: Dale Lynn 34 of Paducah, KY

Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or =2 grams methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Operating on suspended or revoked operator's license

Arrested: Thomas Downs 55 of Reidland, KY

Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or =2 grams methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Failure to notify DOT of address change

Arrested: Jamie Bailey 30 of Paducah KY

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree,2nd offense (methamphetamine)

Possession of marijuana

Warrant for failure to appear to court in Calloway County

Arrested: Brian Wilson 32 of Paducah KY

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Cited to court: Justin Crabtree 23 of Kevil KY

Possession of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

Arrested: Timothy Cossey 38 of Paducah KY

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 3rd offense (methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Warrant out of McCracken County for contempt of court x2

Arrested: Karen Lewis 38 of Paducah KY

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

McCracken County warrant for failure to appear x2

Arrested: James Williams 57 of Paducah KY

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 3rd offense (methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Warrant out of McCracken County for failure to appear in court

Arrested: Michael Ezell 47 of Paducah KY

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 3rd offense (methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Arrested: Patrick Owens 29 of Paducah KY

Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or =2 grams methamphetamine)

Receiving stolen property handgun

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon