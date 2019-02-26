21 charged in joint drug investigations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

21 charged in joint drug investigations

MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- Over the course of the past two weeks the McCracken County Sheriff's Office has conducted joint investigations with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and DEA of Paducah that resulted in 21 different people being charged with various drug and gun offenses.

The arrests happened between February 13-22. The seized methamphetamine in these cases has an estimated street value of more than $135,000.

Below is the list of arrests from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office:

Arrested: Jodi Gainey 35, of Paducah KY
Warrant for failure to appear
Warrant for bail jumping 2nd degree
Warrant for bail jumping 1st degree
Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
No operator's license
Giving officer false identifying information

Arrested: Kenny Cooper 55, of Paducah KY
Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
No registration plates
File of transferee of vehicle to apply for new title
Failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense

Arrested: Monty Turner 56, of Paducah, KY
Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Giving officer false identifying information
Warrant for contempt of court
Warrant for parole violation

Cited: Beatrice Ford 27, of Paducah KY
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Cited: John Tucker 33, of Paducah KY
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Cited: James Mullins 45, of Paducah KY
Charges
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Arrested: Lex Thornton 52 of Paducah KY
Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or =2 grams methamphetamine)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Tampering with physical evidence
Possession of controlled substance, 3rd degree – (drug unspecified)
Possession of marijuana
Resisting arrested
Menacing

Arrested: Meghan Romaine 30, of Paducah KY
Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or =2 grams methamphetamine)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Tampering with physical evidence
Possession of controlled substance, 3rd degree – (drug unspecified)

Arrested: Douglas Jones 49 of Paducah, KY
Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or =2 grams methamphetamine)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces 1st offense methamphetamine precursor, 1st offense
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of handgun by convicted felon
Operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
Carrying a concealed weapon

Arrested: Sue Ann Tramble 42 of Paducah
Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of marijuana
Public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Arrested: Dale Lynn 34 of Paducah, KY
Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or =2 grams methamphetamine)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Operating on suspended or revoked operator's license

Arrested: Thomas Downs 55 of Reidland, KY
Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or =2 grams methamphetamine)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Failure to notify DOT of address change

Arrested: Jamie Bailey 30 of Paducah KY
Possession of controlled substance 1st degree,2nd offense (methamphetamine)
Possession of marijuana
Warrant for failure to appear to court in Calloway County

Arrested: Brian Wilson 32 of Paducah KY
Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Cited to court: Justin Crabtree 23 of Kevil KY
Possession of marijuana
Drug paraphernalia

Arrested: Timothy Cossey 38 of Paducah KY
Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 3rd offense (methamphetamine)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Warrant out of McCracken County for contempt of court x2

Arrested: Karen Lewis 38 of Paducah KY
Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
McCracken County warrant for failure to appear x2

Arrested: James Williams 57 of Paducah KY
Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 3rd offense (methamphetamine)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Warrant out of McCracken County for failure to appear in court

Arrested: Michael Ezell 47 of Paducah KY
Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 3rd offense (methamphetamine)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of marijuana

Arrested: Patrick Owens 29 of Paducah KY
Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or =2 grams methamphetamine)
Receiving stolen property handgun
Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

