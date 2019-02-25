Governor Pritzker to survey flooding in southern Illinois

MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- Over the course of the past two weeks the McCracken County Sheriff's Office has conducted joint investigations with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and DEA of Paducah that resulted in 21 different people being charged with various drug and gun offenses.
WSIL -- Illinois Governor Pritzker will be in southern Illinois tomorrow to survey severe flooding in the area.
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- As the state enters election season, Perry County Clerk Josh Gross tells News 3 the biggest discussion is election security.
WSIL -- Illinois lawmakers are pushing a plan to pump millions of dollars into the state's mental health care system following budget cuts and impacts from the the budget impasse.
MCCRACKEN, COUNTY, Ky. -- Flooding along the Ohio river has caused many problems for locals in McCracken County.
WSIL - Some vegetables sold at Walmarts in several states including Kentucky and Tennessee are being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.
WSIL -- A bill filed in Springfield would ban people from carrying concealed weapons in church, but the bill's sponsor says that wasn't his intent.
WSIL -- Cities and counties may no longer be able to pass "gun sanctuary" ordinances.
WSIL -- Bellisio Food is recalling approximately nearly 175,000 pounds of frozen pork entrée products that may be contaminated with pieces of glass or hard plastic.
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- Monday's dry weather gave volunteers and homeowners a chance to put up a fight against flood waters.
