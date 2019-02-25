Man charged in death of wife, son in suburban Chicago home

CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been charged in the deaths of his wife and son.

Reginald Sullivan is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 26-year-old Raynard Sullivan and 47-year-old Tamela Sullivan.

Calumet Park police were called early Feb. 17 on reports of shots fired. In a statement, Park Police Chief Kenneth Mann says officers arrived to find Sullivan's son and wife with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mann says a child was also in the home when officers arrived, but was not injured.

After the shooting, which investigators said was domestic in nature, police identified the 49-year-old Reginald Sullivan as a "person of interest" in the shooting.

Sullivan was arrested Thursday and was ordered held without bond. It wasn't immediately known if he has legal representation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.