County officials beef up election security

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- As the state enters election season, Perry County Clerk Josh Gross tells News 3 the biggest discussion is election security.

Gross says this is a sensitive topic, because election officials have a lot of information about citizens, "Our voters' database have access to vast pieces of information from addresses to phone numbers to social security numbers."

Gross teamed up with Mayer Networks in Carbondale last year to beef up their cybersecurity, "Luckily enough Mayer is an expert in that field so they we're able to kind of take the lead and walk us on a path that made enough sense."

James Mayer said his Information Technology (IT) company is working closely with Union, Perry, and Marion counties-- fixing and building firewalls in their systems.

"What we're doing is actually protecting the information after somebody has already voted," said Mayer.

He explained, both Union and Perry County's scored poorly with their first cyber assessment test.

Mayer said, "I feel any entity whether if it's a business or government it doesn't matter that deals with any kind of any personal information of somebody needs to have their network more protected."

Gross is glad they passed recent security tests and voters will know their information is secure.

"When you look at the before and after you see how far we come and it made every step worth wild," Gross adds.

The deadline to register is March 5th. You have to bring two forms of ID with one showing your current address to register.

If you miss the March 5th deadline you can register during the grace period at the Clerk's office. But, when registering late, you must vote while at the Clerk's office.