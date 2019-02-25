Bill filed to ban concealed carry from churches

WSIL -- A bill filed in Springfield would ban people from carrying concealed weapons in church, but the bill's sponsor says that wasn't his intent.

As currently worded, House Bill 3023 would add places of worship to the list of banned areas under the Concealed Carry Act.

The bill's sponsor, State Rep. Yehiel Kalish, (D) Skokie, said he wants to give church leaders the option to allow concealed carry on their grounds.

"The goal is safety and not to take away guns. That's not my goal. That's not who I am," Kalish said.

Kalish said he filed the bill with help from the Legislative Reference Bureau, an agency made up of lawyers and paralegals, according to the Illinois General Assembly website. Those people help lawmakers put their ideas into bills.

"There is a very important phrase that the Legislative Reference Bureau left out," Kalish said. "The key language is, '...unless the presiding official or officials allow concealed weapons.'"

As it stands now, the bill doesn't sit well with Troy Benitone, a pastor at Community Faith Church in Marion.

"I think that really takes away the right of that local congregation to decide what is right in their own community," Benitone said.

State Sen. Dale Fowler, (R) Harrisburg, said he has a problem with it as it's currently worded, as well.

"i just don't think we should be dictating if they should be able to carry within a church or on the church grounds," Fowler said.

But Fowler said he's open-minded to a bill that allows churches to decide for themselves.

Kalish said the current concealed carry bill is a problem for churches that don't want guns inside.

"Currently, you have to put a sign up (if you ban concealed carry on the premises)," Kalish said. "To me, that makes you more of a soft target."

Kalish said the proposal he wants to pursue would remove the requirement that churches have to post that sign, so potential threats are unaware if the church allows guns inside. Church leaders that wish to have concealed carry on their grounds wouldn't be required to do anything.

Kalish said he plans to either amend the bill or pull it entirely from consideration until next year.