Listeria prompts recall for green beans, butternut squash

WSIL - Some vegetables sold at Walmarts in several states including Kentucky and Tennessee are being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.

Southern Specialties Inc. issued the voluntary recall of Marketside brand green beans and butternut squash because of a possible Listeria contamination.

The company says it shipped the recalled product to one retail distribution center. Most of the product was retrieved, but some product shipped earlier this month might have reached stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Even healthy adults can suffer symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

You can click here to read more about the recall from the FDA's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

