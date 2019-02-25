Bill filed to end "gun sanctuary" ordinances

WSIL -- Cities and counties may no longer be able to pass "gun sanctuary" ordinances.

A bill filed by State Rep. Terra Costa Howard, (D) Lombard, would prohibit local governments from going against state law when it comes to firearms.

The measure comes after dozens of counties, including several in southern Illinois, passed ordinances that promised not to enforce so-called "unconstitutional" gun laws.

Those measures were largely symbolic.

State Sen. Dale Fowler, (R) Harrisburg, said he prefers gun control to be decided at the local level.

"And I think the municipalities need to have that local control to determine which direction that they want to go," Fowler said. "We shouldn't be dictating that, especially against our law-abiding gun owners and our cities that are really taking proactive measures for security of their cities and municipalities."

The bill was assigned to committee earlier this month. No votes have been scheduled.