Bill filed to end "gun sanctuary" ordinances

WSIL - Some vegetables sold at Walmarts in several states including Kentucky and Tennessee are being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.
WSIL - Some vegetables sold at Walmarts in several states including Kentucky and Tennessee are being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.
WSIL -- A bill filed in Springfield would ban people from carrying concealed weapons in church, but the bill's sponsor says that wasn't his intent.
WSIL -- A bill filed in Springfield would ban people from carrying concealed weapons in church, but the bill's sponsor says that wasn't his intent.
WSIL -- Cities and counties may no longer be able to pass "gun sanctuary" ordinances.
WSIL -- Cities and counties may no longer be able to pass "gun sanctuary" ordinances.
WSIL -- Bellisio Food is recalling approximately nearly 175,000 pounds of frozen pork entrée products that may be contaminated with pieces of glass or hard plastic.
WSIL -- Bellisio Food is recalling approximately nearly 175,000 pounds of frozen pork entrée products that may be contaminated with pieces of glass or hard plastic.
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- Monday's dry weather gave volunteers and homeowners a chance to put up a fight against flood waters.
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- Monday's dry weather gave volunteers and homeowners a chance to put up a fight against flood waters.
WSIL -- If you are planning to use Dicamba on your crops this year, you need to be certified by the state on how to apply the herbicide.
WSIL -- If you are planning to use Dicamba on your crops this year, you need to be certified by the state on how to apply the herbicide.
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- The Ohio River is now at a major flood stage and is continuing to rise.
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- The Ohio River is now at a major flood stage and is continuing to rise.
MASSAC COUNTY-- Massac County is currently under a state of emergency due to flooding and needs volunteers.
MASSAC COUNTY-- Massac County is currently under a state of emergency due to flooding and needs volunteers.
CARBONDALE -- It was standing room only at the "Taste of Blackness" fundraiser for the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
CARBONDALE -- It was standing room only at the "Taste of Blackness" fundraiser for the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.