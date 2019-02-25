Nearly 175,000 lbs. of frozen pork recalled - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Nearly 175,000 lbs. of frozen pork recalled

WSIL -- Bellisio Food is recalling approximately nearly 175,000 pounds of frozen pork entrée products that may be contaminated with pieces of glass or hard plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall which affects 173,376 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat boneless pork rib patties sold under the Boston Market brand name.

The following products are subject to recall: 

14-oz. black cardboard box packages containing "BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES" with "BEST BY:" dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046, represented on the label. The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 18297" on the end carton flap of the package.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen, so please check your freezers. If you have this product in your home, throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased. You can click here to see all the information from the FSIS website.

