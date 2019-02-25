Sandbag filling station opens in Paducah

MCCRACKEN, COUNTY, Ky. -- Flooding along the Ohio river has caused many problems for people who live in McCracken County. Many are being forced to fill sandbags to protect their homes. That is why the city of Paducah and McCracken County have opened a sandbag filling station to help.

Dathan Gutherie, a Paducah resident, said, "I think we've done about 800 to 900 bags this morning and we’re about to get about that many more.”

Randy Williams, McCracken County Engineer, says, "We have city workers here, we have county workers here, we have class D inmates all

making sandbags.”

Lori Stinnett explains, "This right here is amazing because people are tired. They’re at home, they’re trying to save their houses and these people up here are filling up these bags and we’re just steady packing them out.”

Randy Williams says more than 10,000 bags were distributed Sunday. Governor Matt Bevin has declared a state of emergency for all of Kentucky, which will provide state resources to help communities in need.

If you live in McCracken County and need a sandbag, the sandbag filling station is open from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26. It is located at the Emergency Management Complex, 3700 Coleman Road in Paducah.

City and county workers and volunteers are available to fill the sandbags. Residents may also take empty sandbags to their residence and fill them with their own sand.

Residents with questions about the filling operation may call the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management at (270) 448-1530.