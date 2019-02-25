Two bills proposed would increase funding for Illinois' mental health care system

WSIL -- Illinois lawmakers are pushing a plan to pump millions of dollars into the state's mental health care system following budget cuts and impacts from the budget impasse.

Marvin Lindsey, CEO for the Community Behavioral Healthcare Association, says budget cuts began about seven years ago, "Mental health services has seen hundreds of millions of (dollars in) cuts."

All leading up to the budget stalemate, when community mental health providers relied on court-ordered Medicaid funding, which wasn't enough.

"Providers either had to take out loans and pay interest on those loans to continue to provide those services, or they had to use whatever low reserves they might have had," Lindsey recalls.

While other providers were forced to lay off staff or cut programs, which also took a toll on being able to fulfill patients' needs. "Less access-- you have these long waiting lists for people to see a psychiatrist," Lindsey says.

Now Lindsey says, he and several lawmakers, are working to make a change. Representative Deb Conroy and Senator Heather Steans have filed identical bills for the new Mental Health Modernization Act.

The legislation proposes to increase the $350 million budget by $50 million over four years. The money would come from the state's Medicaid program and a 50% match in federal funding.

Lindsey says this would help attract and retain behavioral health workers and provide incentives for providers.

"If they are able to keep a person who has constantly been in and out of the hospital or emergency room into treatment, then they should be rewarded for that," he explains.

The state would also cover more psychiatry fees as providers often have to fundraise or apply for grants to cover those costs.

News 3 reached out to the lawmakers who filed the bills, but did not hear back. We also reached out to local community mental health providers, who say it's too soon to know specifically how these bills would impact them.