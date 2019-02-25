Illinois Certified Dicamba Training

WSIL -- If you are planning to use Dicamba on your crops this year, you need to be certified by the state on how to apply the herbicide.

You can get that certification early next month at Brown's Fertilizer and Chemical. The training will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., March 8, 2019 at Brown's Fertilizer and Chemical, 5425 Chapman Rd. in Ridgway, Illinois.

You can register for the training at the BASF website or Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association website.

The training is for the 2019 Dicamba label and will be required by all applicators prior to applying Dicamba this year.