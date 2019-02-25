Illinois Certified Dicamba Training - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Certified Dicamba Training

WSIL -- If you are planning to use Dicamba on your crops this year, you need to be certified by the state on how to apply the herbicide.

You can get that certification early next month at Brown's Fertilizer and Chemical. The training will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., March 8, 2019 at Brown's Fertilizer and Chemical, 5425 Chapman Rd. in Ridgway, Illinois.

You can register for the training at the BASF website or Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association website.

The training is for the 2019 Dicamba label and will be required by all applicators prior to applying Dicamba this year.

  • Sandbagging to protect homes from floodwater

    MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- Monday's dry weather gave volunteers and homeowners a chance to put up a fight against flood waters.

    WSIL -- If you are planning to use Dicamba on your crops this year, you need to be certified by the state on how to apply the herbicide.

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - The segregation-era road-trip drama "Green Book" was crowned best picture at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, handing Hollywood's top award to a film seen as a feel-good throwback by some and ridiculed as an outdated inversion of "Driving Miss Daisy" by others. In a year where Hollywood could have made history by bestowing best picture on Netflix ("Roma") or Marvel ("Black Panther") for the first time, the motion picture ac...
