Sandbagging to protect homes from floodwater

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- Monday's dry weather gave volunteers and homeowners a chance to put up a fight against flood waters. They built sandbag walls in Metropolis.

The water isn't expected to rise much higher there but experts predict flood waters will stick around a while. Several houses in the Wood Haven neighborhood in Metropolis are surrounded by sandbags and floodwater.

"It's about three and a half feet tall and about three feet wide and plastic is woven through it, so it's going to hold," said homeowner Scott Anderson.

For three days, Scott Anderson has been building a wall of sandbags to protect his home. He's had a lot of help from volunteers but is still exhausted from the work and the stress of the rising river.

"At one time, I think we had 30 people here. People come together and they just helped us and brought us food. Some people come by to give us donations. They called my wife over to the car to give her some money just to go help buy food. It was very, very nice," said Anderson.

Some of the volunteers out working in this neighborhood are wearing bright yellow T-shirts. They're with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief. Volunteer John Lindeman says their 20 volunteers had already helped five families by Monday afternoon.

"We fill the sand bags and we load them on trucks and trailers and we haul them to the home that we are going to work on," said Lindeman.

Anderson says he isn't building his sandbag wall any higher because the river is only expected to rise a few more inches. Now, he and his son will take shifts to check on their work until water recedes.

"What there is left to do now is, just go around and put some more sandbags around the inside perimeter and then watch for leaks. Watch the water rise," said Lindeman.

Senator Dale Fowler said a meeting between lawmakers, first responders, IEMA, and the Army Corps of Engineers will take place Wednesday. They'll be working to figure out if and when state resources can be deployed to help with damage.