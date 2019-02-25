United Methodist Church on edge of breakup over LGBT stand

By DAVID CRARY and JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The United Methodist Church is teetering on the brink of breakup after more than half the delegates at a national conference voted to maintain bans on same-sex weddings and ordination of gay clergy.

The preliminary vote was held Monday. If the plan is formally approved on Tuesday, it could drive supporters of LGBT inclusion to leave America's second-largest Protestant denomination.

The United Methodist Church has 12.6 million members worldwide, including nearly 7 million in the U.S.

