Schmitt supporting statue aimed at slowing carjackings

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and two Republican state lawmakers are backing a bill aimed at cracking down on carjackings.

Schmitt, a Republican, along with Sen. Bob Onder and Rep. David Gregory were in St. Louis Monday to promote a proposal that would allow prosecutors to charge suspected carjackers with motor vehicle hijacking. Currently, suspected carjackers are typically charged with robbery.

Schmitt's office notes that the St. Louis area alone had more than 300 carjacking incidents last year.

Schmitt says the statute would "streamline the prosecuting process, increase uniform sentencing, and lead to more accurate statistics relating to carjackings" in Missouri.

Under the proposal, anyone committing or trying to commit a carjacking with a gun would face at least 10 years in prison if convicted.

