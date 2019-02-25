Kentucky governor declares state of emergency after storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Heavy rainfall and extensive flooding have prompted Kentucky's Republican governor to declare a state of emergency.

Gov. Matt Bevin issued the executive order on Monday. The governor's office says the order will enable state resources to help local governments as needed.

Severe storms over the weekend increased water levels at dams in central and western Kentucky, resulting in record water releases at Wolf Creek Dam in Jamestown that have caused flooding. The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management has received state of emergency declarations from 36 counties and 11 cities.

State officials are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to mitigate damage.

