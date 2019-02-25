February rainfall breaks Tennessee River Valley records - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

February rainfall breaks Tennessee River Valley records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A federal utility says the Tennessee River Valley on average has endured a record amount of rain for February.

Tennessee Valley Authority River Forecast Center manager James Everett told reporters Monday that, on average, 11 inches (28 centimeters) of rain have fallen this month across 650 miles (1,046 kilometers) of the Tennessee River and its watershed. He said that's about two or three times the normal monthly average.

Everett said that over the last 10 days, 4 to 5 inches (10 to 13 centimeters) fell in eastern Tennessee and southwest Virginia, while about 12 to 13 inches (30 to 33 centimeters) fell in northern Alabama.

TVA says barge traffic is at a halt along the entire Tennessee River because of high flows.

Beyond powering parts of seven southeastern states, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system.

