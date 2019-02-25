Mentorship program to close, citing lack of funds - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mentorship program to close, citing lack of funds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A mentorship program that serves about 100 children in southcentral Kentucky is shutting down.

Cindy Payne is president of the board of directors overseeing Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Kentucky. She told the Daily News last week that the organization would close its doors immediately due to a lack of funding.

Payne said the decision to close was made locally and officials decided to make the announcement before an upcoming fundraiser because it didn't want to take contributions and still have to close.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Kentucky had offered one-to-one mentoring for children between the ages of 6 and 17 years old who were facing adversity for more than 40 years.

