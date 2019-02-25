Judge rules Columbia clinic cannot resume abortions - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge rules Columbia clinic cannot resume abortions

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that Planned Parenthood cannot resume abortions at its Columbia clinic.

State law requires clinics that provide abortions to have physicians with admitting privileges at nearby hospital. The Columbia clinic has been unable to secure a physician with those privileges. The clinic filed an injunction in December asking that it be allowed to resume abortions in Columbia.

The Columbia Missourian reports U.S. Western District Court Judge Brian Wimes ruled Friday that requiring the privileges was not an "undue burden" to women's access to abortion.

St. Louis has the only Missouri clinic able to provide abortions.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains CEO and president Dr. Brandon J. Hill said Monday the issue is simply politicians ignoring medical evidence to make sexual and reproductive health inaccessible to most Missourians.

