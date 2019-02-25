3 Ways to Save: Spring break planning - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 Ways to Save: Spring break planning

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- In less than a month, many schools and colleges in our region will be on Spring Break. Here are three ways to save on your trip.

Book early It may be too late for that this Spring Break, but remember it for a trip later this year. Most experts recommend booking domestic flights about six weeks in advance and at least six months for international flights.

Change destinations Heading to Puerto Vallarta instead of Cancun for example could save hundreds of dollars. Also, consider the all-inclusive option when booking your trip.  You could save money on food and beverages by doing that.

Plan excursions in advance If you're going to go zip lining in Mexico or sightseeing in the Bahamas, check online before leaving. Chances are you'll find discounted tickets or other specials. Deal sites like Groupon and LivingSocial can also tip you off to discounts on entertainment venues, restaurants and even spas.

