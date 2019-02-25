3 Ways to Save: Spring break planning

WSIL -- In less than a month, many schools and colleges in our region will be on Spring Break. Here are three ways to save on your trip.



Book early It may be too late for that this Spring Break, but remember it for a trip later this year. Most experts recommend booking domestic flights about six weeks in advance and at least six months for international flights.

Change destinations Heading to Puerto Vallarta instead of Cancun for example could save hundreds of dollars. Also, consider the all-inclusive option when booking your trip. You could save money on food and beverages by doing that.