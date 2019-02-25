Illinois man charged in shooting death in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois man charged in shooting death in Missouri

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Chicago-area man is charged in the shooting death of a Columbia man who had fatally shot a community activist.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 24-year-old Laron Nesbitt, of Calumet City, Illinois, was charged Friday with first-degree murder.

He is accused of killing 20-year-old Deonte Gainwell on Jan. 17. Nesbitt's bail was set a $1 million.

In November, Gainwell shot and killed Ahmonta Harris , a community activist. Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight announced in January that Gainwell would not have been charged in Harris' death because it occurred when Harris was breaking into Gainwell's house.

Columbia police say Nesbitt in jail on unrelated charges. He was charged in January with unlawful possession of a firearm. Court records do not name an attorney for Nesbitt.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.