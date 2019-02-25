Fire during weekend kills woman in Lebanon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fire during weekend kills woman in Lebanon

Posted: Updated:

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) - Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire that killed a southwest Missouri woman over the weekend.

Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider said firefighters were called to a home early Sunday by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the residence.

When fire crews arrived, they found the older woman dead inside the home.

KYTV reports investigators say the fire does not look suspicious.

The woman's name was not released.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.