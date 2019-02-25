Prescribed fires planned at Big South Fork's Kentucky areas

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - Fire crews at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area are planning two prescribed fires in the Kentucky section of the park.

The park says the locations are at the Bald Knob and Bear Creek areas and will occur during the spring months.

The park says fire crews are working on preparing the areas to burn safely and effectively. The fires will be located within the park boundaries. Local communities can expect minimal smoke and visibility impacts.

The areas include about 1,000 acres along the end of the Ledbetter multi-use trail and about 120 acres along Bear Creek Road. Some park roads and trails may be closed temporarily for visitor safety.

The park says prescribed fires are used to release and recycle nutrients from vegetation and organic soil layers and to improve plant and animal health.

